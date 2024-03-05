Ghana cedi drops nearly 6% against dollar since January 1st; now valued at GH¢13.05

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ghanaian cedi has experienced a significant depreciation of nearly 6% against the US dollar, with one dollar now equating to GH¢13.05.



Last week alone, the cedi lost 1.73% against the dollar, adding to its year-to-date loss of 5.88%.



According to Joy Business, the currency also suffered losses against other major currencies, dropping 2.76% against the pound and 4.23% against the euro.



Despite efforts by the Bank of Ghana, which auctioned $20 million to Bulk Oil Distributors at a 30-day forward rate of GH¢12.72 to a dollar, demand pressures continued to drive the cedi's decline.



Additionally, repatriation of funds by foreign investors from Government of Ghana bonds contributed to the downward trend.



Analysts foresee ongoing challenges for the cedi due to persistent corporate forex demand and external factors such as Eurozone inflation. Despite a slight drop in Eurozone inflation, expectations of the European Central Bank maintaining high-interest rates bolstered the euro against the cedi.



However, there was a modest uptick in the cedi's performance at the beginning of this week, attributed to the Bank of Ghana's suspension of Foreign Exchange Trading Licenses for Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana and FBN Bank Ghana.



As of the latest checks, the cedi is trading at GH¢13.05 against the US dollar at various forex bureaus.