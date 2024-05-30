Ghana doesn’t need Mineral Development Bank – Atuahene to Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Banking Consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene has opposed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s proposal to establish a Minerals Development Bank in Ghana, arguing it would worsen environmental degradation and illegal mining.



Bawumia, NPP’s flagbearer, proposed the bank to finance local mining projects and reduce reliance on foreign funding, which leads to smuggling.



Speaking at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, Bawumia emphasized collaboration with state institutions to support the initiative.



However, Dr. Atuahene believes the focus should be on environmental protection rather than creating new banks, citing historical failures of similar development banks in Ghana.