Ghana entices global Real Estate investors

Business News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana has made a strong push for international investment in its real estate sector.



Leading a delegation of real estate developers, architects, and contractors at the UK Construction Week in London, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the significant opportunities for global investors to partner with Ghanaian developers in addressing the country’s housing deficit.



“With a growing population and a pressing need for housing, Ghana presents a lucrative market for real estate investments. We are seeking partners who can bring in not only funding but also advanced technology to help us develop modern housing units that meet the needs of our people,” Oppong Nkrumah stated.



The two-day programme is an annual event that brings together over 300 of the biggest brands in the construction industry, by providing a platform for professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore the latest innovations, technologies, and trends shaping the construction sector.



The Minister’s presentation sparked considerable interest among potential funding and technology partners.



Several expressed a keen interest in exploring opportunities to develop housing units in Ghana, recognising the market’s untapped potential and the government’s commitment to creating a conducive investment environment.



On the other hand, the Ghanaian delegation also showcased various projects to prospective investors while also emphasizing the country’s economic stability and favourable investment policies as factors that put Ghana ahead of its counterparts as an investment destination in the real estate market.



The event also facilitated dialogue on sector-specific issues and in extension, issues that border on sustainability for the construction sector, digitalisation, and workforce development among others.