Ghana experienced sustainable growth but it has been associated with weak structural transformation – AfDB report

Business News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

Ghana's steady economic growth since the 1990s has come with weak structural changes and recent instability, according to an African Development Bank report.



Despite moving to lower-middle-income status in 2010, Ghana's recovery from COVID-19 has been slow, with GDP growth dropping to 2.9% in 2023.



The report blames job concentration in low-productivity sectors, poor institutional quality, and high informal sector dependence.



To boost structural transformation, Ghana needs to increase funding for development goals, improve macroeconomic stability, and create a more business-friendly environment.