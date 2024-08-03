You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 03Article 1966307

Ghana experienced sustainable growth but it has been associated with weak structural transformation – AfDB report

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina

Ghana's steady economic growth since the 1990s has come with weak structural changes and recent instability, according to an African Development Bank report.

Despite moving to lower-middle-income status in 2010, Ghana's recovery from COVID-19 has been slow, with GDP growth dropping to 2.9% in 2023.

The report blames job concentration in low-productivity sectors, poor institutional quality, and high informal sector dependence.

To boost structural transformation, Ghana needs to increase funding for development goals, improve macroeconomic stability, and create a more business-friendly environment.

