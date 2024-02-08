Ghana explores partnership with China for direct flights between Accra and Guangzhou

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant move to strengthen regional ties and trade relations, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed Ghana's exploration of a strategic partnership with China to establish direct flights between Accra and Guangzhou.



The initiative aims to enhance connectivity, streamline travel and trade, and foster closer economic collaboration between the two nations.



The announcement follows Minister Ofori-Atta's recent official visit to China, where discussions centered on bolstering bilateral relations and exploring cooperation in various sectors, with a specific focus on aviation.



Ghana’s Embassy in Beijing and the Ministry of Transport are jointly leading discussions on aviation cooperation.



Minister Ofori-Atta emphasized the collaboration with a major player in China's aviation industry to provide services for the West African Region through a direct flight from Accra to Guangzhou, facilitating mobility and commerce between the regions.



This strategic move aligns with Ghana's broader economic strategy to leverage international partnerships for economic growth. Direct flights are expected to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism, solidifying Ghana’s position as a regional hub.



During his China visit, Minister Ofori-Atta outlined key objectives, including securing financial support for Ghana’s economic recovery, concluding debt treatment under the G20 common framework, and engaging Chinese businesses for foreign direct investment.



He commended China's vital role in facilitating Ghana's interactions with international financial institutions and expressed gratitude for China’s commitment to support Ghana’s debt treatment process.



The Minister highlighted positive economic indicators for 2024, including declining inflation, stable currency performance, and increased growth projections.



Looking ahead, Minister Ofori-Atta outlined forthcoming initiatives, including the launch of the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Partnership steering committee, effective implementation of the 2024 Budget, and agreements with external creditors to complete Ghana’s Debt Treatment in the coming months.