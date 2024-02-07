Ghana generated $521.86 million from crude oil in second half of 2023

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

According to the Second-Half Ghana Petroleum Funds 2023 report, Ghana amassed $521.86 million from crude oil in the latter part of 2023. Of this, $319.73 million was derived from crude oil liftings occurring between May 2023 and October 2023.



Additionally, the country received $198.6 million in corporate tax during the same period, attributed to crude oil liftings by Kosmos Energy, Tullow Oil, and Petro SA.



Furthermore, Ghana earned $3.32 million in interest from the Petroleum Holding Funds, with an additional income of $112,082 from surface rental.



The report also highlights substantial returns from investments made through the Ghana Petroleum Funds, amounting to $1.23 billion.



Notably, the Ghana Heritage Fund contributed $1.046 billion, while the Ghana Stabilisation Fund brought in $190.38 million.