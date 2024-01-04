Ghana government advised to prioritise economic growth in 2024

Business News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), a media advocacy and anti-corruption NGO, has entreated the Government to prioritise economic growth in 2024 to improve the living conditions of the people.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must do more to redeem the economic fortunes of the nation by prioritising the implementation of sound economic initiatives and strategies aimed at alleviating the economic hardships of the masses,” he stated.



“It is not too late for the government to introduce and implement concrete measures to reduce the economic burdens and thereby improve the socio-economic well-being of the good people of Ghana.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ahenu said measures such as strengthening social safety nets including cash transfer programmes, food assistance and healthcare subsidies could provide relief for the vulnerable segment of the population, create wealth and reduce poverty, he stated.



Mr. Ahenu said providing support to the agricultural sector, particularly to smallholder farmers, through access to modern farming techniques, inputs and markets could easily enhance national food security and livelihoods in rural communities.



He said huge investments in renewable energy projects and programmes could also reduce energy costs, improve access to electricity and mitigate the impact of climate change, while creating employment opportunities in the green economy.



He mentioned the crucial role of education reforms in nation-building, saying improved access to quality education and vocational training, and enhancement of educational infrastructure, would equip citizens with the skills and knowledge needed to participate in the workforce and contribute to economic development.



Also, expanding access to affordable healthcare services, including preventive care and essential medicines, could improve the overall health and well-being of the population and reduce the financial burden of healthcare expenses, he stated.



Mr Ahenu emphasised that good governance and anti-corruption efforts, the strengthening of institutions, promotion of transparency and combating corruption would facilitate judicious, efficient and equitable utilisation of national resources to benefit the people.



Investments in infrastructure development such as roads, public transportation and utilities, could enhance access to markets, services and employment opportunities too.



Effective implementation of these policies and programmes, Mr Ahenu added, would well- position the government in making significant achievements towards lessening the economic burdens of the masses and fostering sustainable development.



In the spirit of hope and progress, Mr Ahenu advised Ghanaians, irrespective of their political background, to work together and create a brighter future for the unborn generation.



By implementing effective policies for poverty reduction and wealth creation and improving access to education and healthcare would stimulate rapid economic growth and build a more prosperous and equitable society in the year.



“As we’ve entered the New Year let’s have a renewed commitment to serve our nation in diligence and together, we can overcome the challenges that stand in our way and create a better and a more vibrant economy for the people”, Mr Ahenu added.