Ghana has made great economic progress over the past year – Finance Minister

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted Ghana’s economic progress over the past year, emphasizing an optimistic outlook for continued growth.



After meetings with the IMF and World Bank in Washington, D.C., he stressed intra-African trade as a driver for economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.



He advocated for a unified continental payment system to support inclusive implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Addressing Africa's infrastructure gap, he called for addressing risk perception to improve access to affordable capital for large projects, emphasizing the role of robust financial institutions to attract global investment.