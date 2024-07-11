Ghana hosts first-ever Horticulture Expo

Business News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: GNA

The first Ghana Horticultural Expo 2024 has opened in Accra to boost the horticulture sector through information sharing, policy advocacy, market access, and sustainable farming initiatives.



Organized by the Federation of the Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) and partners, the three-day event runs from July 9-11 at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme “Celebrating Ghana’s Horticultural Diversity; Produce Quality, Export More.”



The expo features workshops, panel discussions, and showcases horticultural products and practices.



The U.S. government, through USAID, supports the event with over one million Ghana Cedis ($85,000). Participants include farmers, exporters, and various stakeholders.