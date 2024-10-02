You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 02Article 1988549

Source: Reuters

Ghana inflation rises in September as food prices surge

Ghana's consumer inflation rose to 21.5% in September from 20.4% in August, ending a five-month decline, primarily due to a significant increase in food prices, according to the National Statistics Service.

Government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim noted that food inflation jumped by 3 percentage points, reversing the previous downward trend.

Last week, the central bank responded to improving economic indicators by cutting its main interest rate by 200 basis points to 27%, marking the first rate reduction since January.

Ghana continues to navigate its worst economic crisis in a generation, driven by its cocoa, gold, and oil sectors.

