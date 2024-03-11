Ghana launches Community Mining Programme in Bompieso for jobs and responsible mining

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The government has initiated a Community Mining Programme in Bompieso, Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region to promote responsible mining and prevent environmental degradation.



This, according to Graphic Online, initiative aims to shift youth focus from illegal mining to regulated mining, creating jobs and ensuring environmentally friendly practices.



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, stated that the programme would positively impact the community's economy, formalizing small-scale illegal mining into the Community Mining Scheme (CMS).



The CMS is expected to generate over 5000 jobs, fostering economic success while addressing environmental concerns caused by illegal mining.



Duker highlighted the environmental devastation and health risks associated with illegal mining, emphasizing the importance of protecting water bodies and rejecting any attempts to influence illegal mining activities.



He urged communities to support the government in combating illegal mining and promoting responsible mining practices.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, emphasized the government's support for small-scale mining, aiming to create opportunities for Ghanaians in the mining industry.



Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the board chairperson of the Minerals Commission, assured that the government would fulfill its promises to the Prestea Huni-Valley community, with plans to launch more CMS projects to boost economic activities in the region.