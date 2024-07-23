You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 23Article 1962491

Source: GNA

Ghana makes steady economic progress, but challenges remain — World Bank

The World Bank's eighth Ghana Economic Update highlighted "steady progress" in Ghana's economic stabilisation, attributing the "modest recovery" to firm monetary policies, debt restructuring, and structural reforms.

However, it cautions that financial sector stress, contingent liabilities in cocoa and energy sectors, and election expenditure slippages could challenge stability.

The report urges enhanced tax revenue mobilisation and full implementation of the IMF loan-support programme. It projects a 3.1% growth for Ghana by 2024 and potentially 5% by 2025 with continued efforts.

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Alex Ampaabeng noted ongoing reforms to improve tax administration and domestic revenue mobilisation.

