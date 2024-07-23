Ghana makes steady economic progress, but challenges remain — World Bank

Business News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: GNA

The World Bank's eighth Ghana Economic Update highlighted "steady progress" in Ghana's economic stabilisation, attributing the "modest recovery" to firm monetary policies, debt restructuring, and structural reforms.



However, it cautions that financial sector stress, contingent liabilities in cocoa and energy sectors, and election expenditure slippages could challenge stability.



The report urges enhanced tax revenue mobilisation and full implementation of the IMF loan-support programme. It projects a 3.1% growth for Ghana by 2024 and potentially 5% by 2025 with continued efforts.



Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Alex Ampaabeng noted ongoing reforms to improve tax administration and domestic revenue mobilisation.