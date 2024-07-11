You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 11Article 1959131

Source: GNA

Ghana must benefit from Bursa’s $25B annual export production — Ya-Na tells Turkish investors

Ya-Na Abukari II (left) Ya-Na Abukari II (left)

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has emphasized the importance of Ghana becoming a core beneficiary of Bursa city’s $25 billion annual export production.

During his 10-day visit to Turkey, Ya-Na met with the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, advocating for Ghana as a key partner and raw material supplier for Bursa’s production companies.

He highlighted Ghana's stable democracy, investment opportunities in petrochemicals, and abundant agricultural resources.

The Vice President of the Chamber, Mr. Cuneyt Sener, welcomed the partnership, pledging to send a trade delegation to Ghana. The Ya-Na's delegation included several advisors and officials.

