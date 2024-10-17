You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 17Article 1994693

Ghana needs targeted investments to address 60% rice importation

Mrs. Emily Boahene, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Grain Council, emphasized the need for targeted government and private sector investments to reduce Ghana’s 60% rice import dependence, which threatens food security.

Speaking at the 2024 Ghana Grains Forum, she called for investments in irrigation, post-harvest management, and market linkages to boost rice yields.

Panel experts recommended a multi-sectoral, decentralized approach involving local communities and key ministries to enhance grain production.

Soybeans were highlighted for their export potential, though Ghana lags behind top producers. Innovative solutions utilizing academic research were urged to improve grain yields.

