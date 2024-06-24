Ghana not in Energy crisis - Energy Minister

Business News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has addressed concerns about recent power outages in Ghana, stating that the country's energy sector is not in crisis necessitating load-shedding.



He attributed the outages to factors like rapid population growth and increased business activity, leading to an overload on power infrastructure.



Dr. Prempeh highlighted incidents such as a gas leak and maintenance work on power plants as contributing factors.



Despite challenges, he assured that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is not implementing a scheduled load-shedding program but is working to ensure stable power distribution.