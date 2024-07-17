You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 17Article 1960865

Business News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana on brink of revitalising SME ecosystem – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme, an GHS 8.2 billion initiative aimed at bolstering Ghana's economic growth and job creation through support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The program will provide capacity-building, technical support, and access to finance, targeting the private sector's growth.

SMEs, which account for 92% of Ghanaian businesses and 70% of GDP, will receive training in financial management, regulatory compliance, and digitalisation.

The program includes a GHS 700 million financial support package from EXIM Bank and a dedicated window for the One District, One Factory initiative.

