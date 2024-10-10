Ghana outperformed inflation target under the IMF programme – Finance Minister

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Ghana has successfully met all six Quantitative Performance Criteria (QPCs) and four Indicative Targets (ITs) under the IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) during the third review.



Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that Ghana has reached a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF, positioning the country to receive $360 million in December, bringing total disbursements to $1.992 billion.



Ghana's economic performance in 2024 showed real GDP growth of 5.8% for the first half, surpassing targets, while debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, and inflation management also progressed well.