Ghana ranks 10th in Africa for affordable fuel prices,

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GlobalPetrolPrices.com's latest report places Ghana in the 10th spot among African countries with the most affordable fuel prices as of March 2024. Globally, Ghana holds the 39th position for its comparatively low fuel costs.



Presently, petrol prices in Ghana range between GH¢12.02 and GH¢13.29 per liter, while diesel falls within GH¢13.21 and GH¢14.60 per liter, marking a slight increase from previous rates.



According to GlobalPetrolPrices.com, the average fuel price in Ghana, GH¢13.03, stands lower than the global average of $1.30 per liter. This favorable pricing is pivotal for both consumers and businesses, as it enhances purchasing power and supports smooth economic activity.



The report emphasizes the significance of maintaining low fuel prices, especially in economies with lower income levels, highlighting their multifaceted impact on global economic dynamics.



While Ghana's ranking as the 10th cheapest fuel provider in Africa brings benefits to consumers and businesses, it also presents challenges to the petroleum sector. The report suggests that strategic measures focused on efficiency, tax diversification, and infrastructure development can help mitigate potential downsides while leveraging this ranking to foster a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders.



Meanwhile, some nations offer petroleum products at rates lower than the global average, underscoring the vital role of affordable fuel prices in driving economic vitality and sustaining essential operations across various sectors.