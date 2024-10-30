You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 30Article 2000294

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana ranks 8th as consumer goods prices surge amid regional inflation crisis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana ranks 8th as consumer goods prices surge amid regional inflation crisis Ghana ranks 8th as consumer goods prices surge amid regional inflation crisis

The World Bank’s Africa Pulse report has placed Ghana as one of the top African nations grappling with substantial inflation, ranking it eighth with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) surge of 23.2% as of mid-2024.

The rapid rise in the cost of basic goods such as food, housing, and transportation continues to put pressure on Ghanaian households, who are finding it

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment