Ghana’s 6.9% Q2 growth rate proves Bawumia’s economic prowess – Dr Bannor

Business News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Frank Bannor, a Development Economist, praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exceptional economic leadership, following Ghana's impressive 6.9% economic growth in Q2 2024, the fastest in five years.



Banner attributed this growth to strong policies, particularly in mining, which expanded by 23.6%, and the services sector, which grew by 5.8%. He cautioned against banning mining and supported Bawumia's vision of establishing a Minerals Development Bank.



Despite a decline in cocoa production, Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has driven growth in other crops, boosting the agricultural sector.



