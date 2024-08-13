Ghana’s Births & Deaths Registrar chairs African Electronic Registration System Advisory Board

Business News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry in Ghana, has been appointed chair of the inaugural African Electronic Registration System Advisory Board (ACSA).



This two-year role involves leading efforts to develop and deploy electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (eCRVS) systems across Africa.



The board aims to standardize and harmonize CRVS systems continent-wide.



Announced at a workshop in Accra, Lamptey will oversee the establishment of digital frameworks and solutions, ensuring they meet Africa's unique needs.



The board includes representatives from Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.