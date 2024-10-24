You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 24Article 1997939

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana’s Finance Minister calls for digital payment revolution to unlock continental trade

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance at African Caucus Meeting in Washington, D.C. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance at African Caucus Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, urged the World Bank to accelerate support for a unified African payment system during the World Bank African Caucus Meeting in Washington, D.C.

He emphasized the need to modernize Africa’s financial infrastructure, highlighting the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as key to reducing cross-border transaction costs and enhancing intra-African trade.

Dr. Adam called for investment in digital infrastructure, advanced technologies, and regulatory harmonization to transform Africa’s trade landscape, stressing the urgency of digital innovation for economic integration and growth across the continent.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment