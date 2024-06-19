You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 19Article 1951901

Business News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's GDP grows by 4.7% in Q1 2024, boosted by mining and communication sectors

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A market in Accra A market in Accra

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported a 4.7% increase in Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2024 (January to March), a significant rise from the 1.2% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 (October to December).

Key drivers of this growth included Mining and Quarrying (12.9%), Information and Communication (17.9%), Crops (4.3%), Construction (8.2%),

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment