Ghana’s Meridian Port Services Terminal sets benchmark for efficiency, technological integration in Africa

Business News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: GNA

Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema has set a new African standard by integrating advanced technology to enhance port operations and efficiency.



MPS Chief Executive Mohammed Samara highlighted the port's pivotal role in global logistics, emphasizing strategic innovations and partnerships.



During a visit by journalists from China and Ghana, Samara discussed the introduction of a Pioneering Berthing Window Scheme, reducing congestion and improving efficiency.



Terminal Three boasts 100% digital penetration, utilizing systems like the Truck Appointment System (TAS) and advanced X-ray scanners.



MPS focuses on workforce training and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, ensuring transparency and compliance.