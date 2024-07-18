Ghana's Producer Price Inflation climbs to 25.9% in June 2024

Business News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate rose to 25.9% in June 2024, up from 23.6% in May 2024. This reflects a 2.5 percentage point increase compared to the previous month. The month-on-month change in the PPI from May to June 2024 was 2.7%.



The Producer Price Index tracks the average change over time in



the selling prices of goods and services received by domestic producers.



Data shows that inflation in the industry sector, excluding construction, increased to 29.4% in June from 28.5% in May. The construction sector saw its inflation rate rise to 29.4% in June 2024. In the services sector, the rate increased from 11.4% in May to 12.2% in June 2024.



While sectors such as mining, quarrying, construction, and accommodation and food services saw inflation rates above the national average, water supply, sewerage, and waste management recorded the lowest rate at 2.6% in June 2024.