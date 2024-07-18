You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 18Article 1961159

Ghana's Producer Price Inflation climbs to 25.9% in June 2024

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate rose to 25.9% in June 2024, up from 23.6% in May 2024. This reflects a 2.5 percentage point increase compared to the previous month. The month-on-month change in the PPI from May to June 2024 was 2.7%.

