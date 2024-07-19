Ghana's cocoa farmers expect yield rebound in 2024/2025 crop season

Business News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Reuters

Ghanaian cocoa farmers are anticipating a boost in the 2024/2025 season starting in October, following a significant production drop this season due to harsh weather, smuggling, and swollen shoot disease.



Improved weather and disease rehabilitation efforts are expected to increase output, benefiting Ghana's finances and the global chocolate industry facing tight supply.



Despite concerns over swollen shoot disease, timely rains and sunshine have created favorable conditions for cocoa growth. Farmers worry about inadequate fertilizer and pesticide supplies, low cocoa prices, delayed payments, and bean smuggling, which impact production and financial support.



COCOBOD ensures chemical supplies but restricts distribution to prevent misuse.