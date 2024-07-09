Ghana's debt treatment with Eurobond holders aligns with Comparability of Treatment Principle

Business News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that Ghana's debt treatment with Eurobond holders adheres to the Comparability of Treatment principle. In a statement released on Monday, July 8, the Ministry announced receiving official confirmation from its Official Creditor Committee (OCC).



This debt treatment is part of the OCC Common Framework for debt restructuring, which ensures that Ghana's debt treatment is



consistent across all external creditors within the restructuring scope. The aim is to restore debt sustainability and prevent a disorderly default, providing significant relief during the three-year International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.



"The government intends to continue proactive engagement with the Steering Committees to finalise documentation and proceed promptly with the consent solicitation," the statement read.



The government expressed gratitude to its official partners and Bondholders' Committees for their constructive engagement. Ghana received a third tranche of $360 million from the IMF loan-support program on July 1, following an agreement with Eurobond holders to forego $4.7 billion, offering an additional $4.4 billion in relief.