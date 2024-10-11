Ghana’s eCedi wins top award for innovation in digital currency design

Business News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Bank of Ghana has won the prestigious Innovation in Digital Currency Design for Financial Inclusion award at the 2024 Payment, Innovation, and Technology Week in London.



The award recognizes the bank's development of the eCedi, Ghana’s digital currency, for its potential to boost financial inclusion.



The eCedi’s design features, including governance, accessibility, and interoperability, were praised.



Governor Ernest Addison highlighted the eCedi as a "game-changer" for financial access.



The award also acknowledged the bank’s collaboration with banks, payment service providers, and its successful eCedi pilot and Hackathon events.