Ghana’s economy has turned corner – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana announced its return to international financial markets after successfully restructuring $13 billion in Eurobonds on October 8, 2024.



This transaction, supported by over 90% of bondholders, marks a significant step towards economic recovery and sustainability, reducing the debt stock by $4.7 billion and providing $4.4 billion in cash flow relief over two years.



President Akufo-Addo emphasized the achievement's importance for stabilizing finances and improving the well-being of Ghanaians.



Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam noted positive growth projections, with a reported 6.9% GDP growth in Q2 2024, reflecting increasing market confidence.