Ghana’s energy sector reform advances with results-based $260 Million World Bank agreement

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana has secured a $260 million World Bank facility under the Energy Sector Recovery Program to enhance electricity distribution and promote clean cooking solutions.



Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted the program’s goals: reducing distribution losses, improving revenue collection, and supporting economic growth.



The investment includes prepaid metering and infrastructure upgrades, aiming to boost energy sector sustainability and attract investment.



Funds are disbursed through the program-for-results model, releasing payments only upon achieving performance milestones, which promotes accountability and efficiency in Ghana's energy reforms.