Ghana’s gold export to hit $10 billion by end of 2024

Ghana's gold exports reached a record high in the first half of 2024, totaling $9.2 billion, with gold alone contributing $5 billion.

This surge was driven by increased global gold prices, which averaged $2,338 an ounce in Q2, and higher local production.

Small-scale mining contributed $1.7 billion.

The Minerals Commission CEO, Martin Ayisi, predicted annual gold exports could hit $10 billion if prices remain stable.

He emphasized the importance of value addition in mining, highlighting efforts to refine lithium, bauxite, and manganese locally, and initiatives to improve local participation and environmental management in small-scale mining.

