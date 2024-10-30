Ghana’s mining sector fatalities surge 600%, prompting calls for urgent safety overhaul

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana’s mining sector saw a sharp 600% rise in fatalities, increasing from one death in 2022 to seven in 2023, with contractor-related incidents responsible for the majority. This increase has led to urgent calls for industry-wide safety reforms.



In response, the Ghana Chamber of Mines is rolling out new safety initiatives, including webinars and first aid training in partnership with St. John Ambulance.



Chamber CEO Sulemanu Koney emphasized that safety is both a regulatory and ethical responsibility, while Asante Gold Chirano's manager and local chiefs echoed calls for stronger safety measures and community collaboration.