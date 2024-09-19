Ghana’s petroleum stream sector: Foreign-owned filling stations under fire for low wages

Business News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

A new report by CEMSE highlights significant wage disparities among fuel attendants in Ghana, with foreign-owned, dealer-operated stations paying less than locally-owned stations.



Fuel attendants at these foreign stations earn between GHC600 and GHC1,200, whereas those at local stations earn GHC1,250 to GHC2,000.



The report also notes poor working conditions, including a lack of medical benefits and unpaid social security contributions.



CEMSE calls for regulatory action to enforce fair wages and improve conditions for these workers.