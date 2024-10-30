Ghana’s power crisis deepens as gas supply curtailed over mounting debts

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana’s electricity sector is facing disruptions due to reduced gas supplies from ENI, which cut its supply from 246 mmscfd to 170-180 mmscfd over unpaid debts exceeding $200 million.



The government has repaid less than 5% of this amount, raising concerns about economic stability.



Compounded by technical issues at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and unpaid debts owed to the West African Gas Pipeline Company, Independent Power Producers have started to withdraw services, straining Ghana's Volta River Authority.



Experts warn that without immediate intervention, Ghana risks severe power shortages, reminiscent of the country’s past "dumsor" crises.