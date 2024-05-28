You are here: HomeBusiness2024 05 28Article 1943297

Business News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana’s resilient economy is still worth your money – Adomako Kissi tells investors

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP for Anyaa Sowutuom in Greater Accra, says Ghana’s economy remains attractive for global investors despite current challenges.

He highlights the government’s efforts, particularly through the One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative, to establish a strong foundation for profitable investments in manufacturing.

Speaking at an SME award ceremony, Kissi emphasized the importance of investing in SMEs, noting their organic growth and significant contribution to the economy.

He encouraged SMEs to continue their resilience and urged investors to support their growth, stressing that even in tough times, strong businesses can thrive.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment