Ghana’s tax system has hidden gender bias – Study

Business News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: GNA

A study titled “Gender Analysis of Ghana’s Tax Regime” has revealed that Ghana’s revenue system implicitly discriminates against women.



Conducted by Dr. Gloria Afful-Mensah of the University of Ghana, the study highlights biases in income and corporate tax calculations, personal income tax reliefs, and tax exemptions.



Men benefit more from tax exemptions in the formal and agricultural sectors, while women in the informal sector receive no such exemptions. The study emphasizes the need for gender-responsive tax reforms.



Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP for Keta, advocates for policy analysis, capacity building, public engagement, and research to address these biases.