Ghana’s top cocoa farmers explore Mars Wrigley on UK tour

Business News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Ghana's top cocoa farmers visited Mars Wrigley, the world's largest chocolate manufacturer, in the UK.



The tour aimed to showcase the chocolate-making process and foster collaboration. Mars Wrigley commended the farmers' dedication and emphasized their role in sustaining the global chocolate industry.



The company shared its commitment to addressing challenges in the cocoa supply chain, including the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus (CSSVD), and introduced an innovative detection kit.



The Ghana Cocoa Board expressed gratitude and eagerness to collaborate on early disease detection, ensuring sustainable solutions for cocoa production.