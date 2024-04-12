Ghana's tourism sector seeks tax relief for growth

Business News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, along with the Ghana Tourism Authority, is advocating for tax relief for operators in the tourism sector, aiming to boost its contribution to the GDP.



They presented a proposal to the Ministry of Finance, urging for a flat tax rate system to sustain the sector's progress.



During the 2024 first-quarter Public-Private Partnership Forum in Koforidua, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, highlighted the sector's resilience amid challenges, citing significant growth in domestic and international tourism numbers.



Mr. Agyemang emphasized the need for the government to address the burden of multiple taxes and levies, presenting a proposal to the Ministry of Finance for consideration in the mid-year budget review.



“We have seen some resilience and growth, and we have seen that we are making some strides, but we cannot do it all alone, and we need the issue of the multiplicity of levies and taxes paid to various agencies to be addressed. So, we have presented a paper to the Ministry of Finance, and we are hoping that those taxes and levies will be addressed in the Mid-year Budget," he said in an interview with Citi News.