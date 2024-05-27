Ghana’s underserved mobile users are the key for Telecel’s West African growth, CEO Says

Business News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Bloomberg

Telecel Group, the phone carrier buying up assets in Africa, said it’s focusing

on winning over market share in Ghana, which could become a key to the company’s expansion in the region.



Telecel, which entered Ghana last year when it bought the business from Vodafone Group Plc, is going to focus on building out its fintech offering and will target underserved parts of the population, Chief Executive Officer Moh Damush said in an interview in Accra.



Ghana’s the largest market where Telecel operates and has a data-hungry market with good growth potential, he said.