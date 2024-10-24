You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 24Article 1998008

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana saves $12 Billion through Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, says Finance Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, disclosed that the successful implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) has saved the country an impressive $12 billion. He made these remarks during a panel discussion at the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held on Wednesday, October 23.

The panel discussion focused

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment