Ghana secures $200 million facility for SMEs through EBID partnership

Business News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced Ghana's successful negotiation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to obtain a $200 million facility earmarked for lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).



During the inaugural session of the 3i Africa Summit, the president revealed that the Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, representing Ghana, signed the MoU on Friday, May 10, 2024.



"In furtherance of our objective of providing financial access to SMEs, the Minister for Finance and president of EBID signed last Friday in Togo, a MOU for 200 million dollar facility to disbused though the Ghana Commercial Bank and the Ghana EXIM Bank to SMEs," President Akufo-Addo disclosed.



He reiterated the government's dedication to providing funding for SMEs at favorable interest rates to ensure their sustainability.