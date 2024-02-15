Ghana set to commence lithium mining in Central Region by December 2024

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The eagerly awaited mining of lithium in Ghana, known as the 'Ewoyaa Lithium Project' located in the Central region, is slated to commence by December 2024, as announced by the Minerals Income Investment Fund.



The project, discovered by Atlantic Lithium Limited, has been deemed economically viable, with a profit potential for producing 3.6 metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year Life of Mine.



Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mineral Income Investment Fund, highlighted the global significance of Ghana's lithium discovery, ranking it among the top 10 lithium finds worldwide.



Speaking to Oxford Business Economics Africa, he emphasized the opportunities presented by the discovery, particularly in the production of feldspar as a by-product, which is crucial for ceramics and positions Ghana as a major exporter in this space.



Koranteng expressed optimism about the potential for investment in processing lithium in Ghana, stressing the country's readiness to support investors establishing battery iron factories in the lithium sector.



The Ewoyaa lithium project, under development by Atlantic Lithium, is anticipated to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine in West Africa, focusing on exploiting lithium spodumene pegmatite deposits in the western part of the country.



With an estimated 25.6 million tonnes of probable ore grading 1.22% lithium oxide (Li₂O) as of June 2023, the Ewoyaa lithium project signifies a significant step forward for Ghana in the global lithium market.