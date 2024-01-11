Ghana spent $349 million on importation of toilet paper - Report

Business News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Ghana has over the years been listed among countries that are heavily dependent on foreign goods.



Some of the basic essential commodities that Ghana imports include toothpicks, toilet paper, rice, ceramic tiles, tomatoes, sugar, poultry, bottled water.



While many wonder how long the importation of these items would cease, others opine that the goods are needed to supplement the local production to prevent shortage.



In the latest report released by OEC trade statistics, Ghana spent about $349 million on the importation of toilet paper.



This amount was spent between 2017 to 2021.



The report highlighted that Ghana's average import bill on toilet paper stood at about $70 million annually.



In a chart shared by Joy News and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, a total of $101 million was used to import toilet paper in 2017.



In 2018, it moved to $97 million while in 2019, it reduced to $58 million.



Then in the year 2020, the bill stood at $51 million and in 2021, $42 million.



Per the chart, there has been a downward trend in the money used in the importation of the toilet paper.



