You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 14Article 1960025

Business News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Ghana to begin full implementation of shipping regulations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tema Port Tema Port

Ghana will fully implement the Ghana Shipping Regulations, 2021 (LI 2438), known as the Cabotage Law, to protect its domestic shipping industry from foreign competition and domesticates certain shipping activities.

Principal Maritime Administrative Officer George Anti-Kwakye stated the law mandates that 50% of officers and 75% of ratings on vessels in Ghanaian waters be Ghanaian.

The law aims to provide opportunities for unemployed Ghanaian seafarers and promote skills transfer. It applies to various vessels but excludes naval and government ships.

Consultations and crew analysis have been conducted to ensure smooth implementation and compliance, with fines and penalties for violations.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment