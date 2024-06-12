Ghana to delay more cocoa deliveries as supply crisis worsens

Business News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Reuters

Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, plans to delay delivery of up to 350,000 tons of cocoa beans to the next season due to poor crop yields.



This exacerbates the global chocolate industry’s challenges, with cocoa prices more than doubling this year due to poor harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast.



Ghana’s cocoa crop has suffered from adverse weather, diseases, and illegal mining, with some farmers smuggling beans to neighboring countries for better prices.



Cocobod, Ghana’s cocoa regulator, is struggling with forward sales, having sold only 100,000 tons for next season at much lower prices than current rates.