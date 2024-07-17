Ghana to receive $45 million AfDB grant next year

Business News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana will receive a $45 million grant from the African Development Bank (AFDB) for SME growth and digitalisation in 2024.



This grant is part of AFDB’s strategy to enhance SME development through technical assistance, digital financial inclusion, and agro-industrial support.



The announcement was made at the SME Growth and Opportunity Summit, where the President also launched an 8.2 billion GHS SME support program. The event highlighted the need for an accessible business environment for SMEs.



The International Finance Corporation and the Association of Ghana Industries emphasized collaborative efforts to support SMEs, including reviewing tax policies to foster growth.