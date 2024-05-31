Ghana to sign bilateral debt deal after renegotiating some terms

Business News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Bloomberg

Ghana is renegotiating with its official creditors for better terms in an ongoing debt restructuring process, following receipt of draft terms last week.



Agreeing to a preliminary memorandum of understanding with the bilateral creditors will pave the way for the International Monetary Fund to disburse $360 million to the West African nation under a $3 billion program.



The inflows will serve as buffer for the cedi, which has lost 18% of its value to the dollar this year, the fourth worst performer among 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.