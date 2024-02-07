Ghanaian FinTech experts attend FinTech Islands event in Barbados

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

A Ghanaian delegation, led by Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, President of Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, and Mr. Richard Nunekpeku, Vice President of Legal and Strategy, showcased Ghana’s vibrant FinTech industry at the prestigious FinTech Islands event in Barbados.



Ghana's active participation in the event emphasizes its dedication to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and contributing to the global conversation on financial technology.



The delegation highlighted Ghana’s strides in digital transformation to enhance financial services and promote inclusive economic growth during their engagements. The FinTech Islands event provides a platform for nations to share insights, collaborate, and shape the future of financial technology in the Caribbean, solidifying Ghana's position as a key player in the global FinTech ecosystem.



Mr. Awagah, in a panel session on "Banking for All of Us: FinTech Innovation Driving Financial Inclusion," underscored Ghana’s commitment to leveraging technology for broader financial inclusion. He discussed how government policies, including the National Financial Inclusion Development Strategy (NFIDS), Digital Financial Services Policy, and the Cashlite Roadmap, have set the stage for the country’s digital financial evolution.



Mr. Nunekpeku, as the moderator in the panel discussion on "Fintechs Driving Adoption of Digital Money," emphasized the pivotal role of fintech companies in driving the widespread adoption of digital currencies.



In another insightful session titled "CBDC Masterclass: Lessons Learned from the eCedi Hackathon," Mr. Awagah and Mr. Kwame Oppong, Director of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana, virtually joined Ms. Carmelle Cadet, Founder and CEO of EMTECH, to discuss the intricacies of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) implementation, drawing lessons from Ghana’s groundbreaking eCedi.