Ghanaian-Owned US Company starts factory in Kumasi

Ella Livingston Pinamang seeking blessings from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Ella Livingston Pinamang seeking blessings from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ella Livingston Pinamang, CEO of Cocoa Asante, a luxury chocolate brand in the USA, has planned to establish a branch in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Inspired by her family's cocoa farming background, she aims to add value to Ghanaian cocoa beans by setting up a factory in Abira.

Seeking blessings from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, she envisions job creation, wealth generation, and infrastructural development in Ghana.

Livingston, a teacher turned entrepreneur, started Cocoa Asante in 2018, driven by her desire to see her family's legacy benefit from the production and manufacturing of chocolate.

