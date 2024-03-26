Ghanaian academics tasked to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum

Business News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Under the leadership of Dr. Edwin Alfred N.O Provencal, chairman of the GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club, a team comprising esteemed academics from various Ghanaian tertiary institutions has been assembled. Their mission: to develop coursework aimed at embedding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into Africa’s tertiary education curriculum.



Responding to numerous appeals from stakeholders across African economies, the Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has taken the initiative to spearhead this crucial endeavor.



According to a statement issued by Mr. Selasi Kofi Ackom, CEO of GITFiC, the taskforce has been formed following the successful establishment of AfCFTA Tertiary Students Clubs in prominent Ghanaian universities including the University of Ghana, All Nations University, University for Development Studies, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The team of consultants includes distinguished individuals such as Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson, Dr. Deodat E. Adenutsi, Dr. Ellis Akwaa-Sekyi, Dr. Prince Brako, Mr. King Effah-Nkyi, and Mr. Gerald Ekow Woode, each bringing expertise from various fields including economics, trade investigation, and research policy.



Once the draft course is finalized, it will be presented ceremonially and distributed to universities across ratified member states for evaluation and potential integration into their respective curricula.



Highlighting the significance of this integration, the statement emphasizes the objectives, significance, and anticipated impact of incorporating AfCFTA into tertiary education. The initiative aims to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of AfCFTA principles, foster critical thinking skills, and underscore the pivotal role of universities in supporting regional integration and sustainable development agendas.



Moreover, the establishment of AfCFTA Tertiary Students Clubs on campuses across Africa is seen as a crucial step toward deeper engagement and comprehension of the AfCFTA agreement. These clubs serve as platforms for students, faculty, and researchers to collaborate on issues related to regional integration, trade policies, and economic development within the context of AfCFTA, thus contributing to Africa's socio-economic transformation.